Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 5,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

