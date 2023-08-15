Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 5,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
