NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99,245 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.21.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

