NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.