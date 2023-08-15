NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.67% of NVR worth $301,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,158.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,735.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

