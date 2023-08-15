Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 2,993 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

