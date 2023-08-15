Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,895.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

KR stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

