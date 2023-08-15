Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

