Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $362,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

