Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.