Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.