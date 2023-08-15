Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $724,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.