Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

AMT opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

