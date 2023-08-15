Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.37.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

