Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

