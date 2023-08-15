Oldfield Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the quarter. Gaia comprises about 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Gaia worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

