Oldfield Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 77,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,361. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

