Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $77.54 and last traded at $76.06. 261,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 976,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,742,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

