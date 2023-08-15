Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Jag Grewal Buys 296,009 Shares

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Free Report) insider Jag Grewal bought 296,009 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,880.27 ($11,265.09).
Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ODX traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.62 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 182,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,269. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 million, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86.
Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Diagnostics Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.