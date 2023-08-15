Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Jag Grewal Buys 296,009 Shares

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Free Report) insider Jag Grewal bought 296,009 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,880.27 ($11,265.09).

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODX traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.62 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 182,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,269. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 million, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

