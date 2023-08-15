OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $74.46 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $74.46 million and $22.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

