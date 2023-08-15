OmniAb (OABI) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OmniAb to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -994.48% -103.03% -19.52%

Risk and Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s competitors have a beta of 5.47, meaning that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

56.5% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.09 OmniAb Competitors $1.69 billion $77.14 million 0.26

OmniAb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OmniAb and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 773 1316 29 2.61

OmniAb presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.86%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

OmniAb beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

