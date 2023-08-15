ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

