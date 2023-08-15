Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

