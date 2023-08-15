ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

