OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

