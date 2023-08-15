Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEFGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Optiva has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Optiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.