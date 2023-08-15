Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Optiva Price Performance
Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Optiva has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.
Optiva Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Optiva
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.