Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Optiva has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

