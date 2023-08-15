O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

ORLY opened at $945.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $936.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $892.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

