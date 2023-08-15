Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $11,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Crane Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CR opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

