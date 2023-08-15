Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

