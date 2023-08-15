Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 236.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

