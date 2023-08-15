Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 31.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

Polaris stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

