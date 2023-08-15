Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.