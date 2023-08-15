Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 248.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.