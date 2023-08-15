Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.19. 1,307,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,557,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

