OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,599. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

