Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Shares Down 4.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 32,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
