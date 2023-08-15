Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Shares Down 4.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 32,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.