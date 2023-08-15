Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,000 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. BridgeBio Pharma comprises about 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,320,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,752,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,237,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 34,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBIO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

