Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,064 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up 0.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,403. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.