Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

About Oxford Lane Capital



Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

