Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.38.
