Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,033,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,905 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

