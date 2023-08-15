Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

ECL traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,066. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

