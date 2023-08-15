Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.