Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

MRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

