Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,801. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

