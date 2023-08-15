Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $302.11. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

