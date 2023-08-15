Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. 967,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,828. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

