Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.14.
About Pan Pacific International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.