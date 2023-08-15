Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.