Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.