PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.56 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $15.56 million and $758,218.62 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

