Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 545,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

