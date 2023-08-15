Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. 1,953,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.